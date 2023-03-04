Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Possession vs Low Block (Clasico Reaction)

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Why this Copa del Rey semi-final is far from over

The tension and the unique atmosphere of this Clasico

Is Diego happy winning this way?

Should Barcelona play like this more?

Why Kiyan was so disappointed with Carlo Ancelotti’s approach and his post-game quotes

Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo

Were Barca the better team?

Will Real Madrid ever give Barca a baño again?

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas