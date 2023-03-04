 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Possession vs Low Block (Clasico Reaction)

Kiyan and Diego discuss a surprising Clasico affair

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Why this Copa del Rey semi-final is far from over
  • The tension and the unique atmosphere of this Clasico
  • Is Diego happy winning this way?
  • Should Barcelona play like this more?
  • Why Kiyan was so disappointed with Carlo Ancelotti’s approach and his post-game quotes
  • Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo
  • Were Barca the better team?
  • Will Real Madrid ever give Barca a baño again?
  • And much more.

