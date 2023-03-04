Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Possession vs Low Block (Clasico Reaction)

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Why this Copa del Rey semi-final is far from over
- The tension and the unique atmosphere of this Clasico
- Is Diego happy winning this way?
- Should Barcelona play like this more?
- Why Kiyan was so disappointed with Carlo Ancelotti’s approach and his post-game quotes
- Vinicius Jr vs Ronald Araujo
- Were Barca the better team?
- Will Real Madrid ever give Barca a baño again?
- And much more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
