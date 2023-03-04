Alhama vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

In matchday 20 of Liga F, Real Madrid face Alhama El Pozo on the sold-out José Kubala in Murcía. Coming into this match, Las Blancas are sitting comfortably on the 2nd place in the league. With 5 points ahead of Levante and 5 points behind Barcelona, Real Madrid are perfectly sandwiched in that spot. However, Las Blancas are going for even more and this month will come as a test.

There’s a new addition to the team from this international break. Linda Caicedo came as free agent as Real Madrid’s new enforcement. The 18-year-old Colombian is a great young talent and she signed for the white club until July 2026.

However, there are also quite a few absences for this match. Nahikari is back after suffering an overload for the last match, however there are new absences now. Kathellen broke her arm during international break and had to undergo a surgery for which she will be out for 6 weeks. Toletti had to be subbed off in the last France game when she seemingly suffered a blow on her ankle and it doesn’t seem that has gone away yet.

Feller and Rocío were seen in training a couple of days but are gone from the squad list. Olga received her fifth yellow card and is suspended for 1 match. Carla Camacho from the B team joins the squad, however Toril is now left with only two CBs and one winger - Athenea, with the addition of Linda who hasn’t debuted yet.

How to Watch

Date: 04/03/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15pm ET)

Venue: José Kubala

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube