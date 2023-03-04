Managing Madrid Podcast: Post-Clasico Mailbag: Benzema, Ancelotti, Tactics, 2nd Leg Vinicius, Rodrygo

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Why are Real Madrid so left-side dominant?

Rodrygo Goes’s instructions last night

Were Barcelona given too much credit for their win?

Who should start in midfield in the 2nd leg at the Camp Nou?

Would Rodrygo Goes have more success vs Ronald Araujo than Vinicius Jr did?

Karim Benzema’s form

Manchester United and Qatar

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)