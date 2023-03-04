Daily Thread: 04 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

What is happening with Karim?

Real Madrid & Ancelotti are ‘baffled’ with the lack of interest Benzema is showing. There is a growing feeling that his mind is elsewhere due to how he is in matches & in training. @Santos_Relevo pic.twitter.com/KzjcEd4OvF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 3, 2023

Toni doesn’t like the polo shirt

Toni Kroos in his podcast: "We have a collar [on the shirt] again this season. A polo is not a football shirt. To all the designers: this is a big sh*t! Kits with a collar are not good, they are uncomfortable and ugly." pic.twitter.com/IgKPpKt8n4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 3, 2023

I like it because the shirt with a polo often look less less casual, more serious, doesn’t look so much a football kit. I loved the 2016/2017 polo shirt. There is also the golden polo shirt of 2012. But Toni is right in one regard, polo often are not comfortable and it’s terrible idea to play football with such shirt.

I love Toni to death, but that's a big L take.

Real knows how to rock those collared shirts. pic.twitter.com/HkGFEuilJV — (@BR4V0_6) March 3, 2023

Ancelotti is targeted by the board

| Real Madrid’s board are really disappointed with Carlo Ancelotti after the loss vs. Barça. Senior figures at the club criticize his lack of ‘Plan B’. @RodrigoFaez pic.twitter.com/GExgeDS0tR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 3, 2023

Relevo reported that some people at the club is pushing Carlo out and some players are questioning his choices. What hurts Carlo is that the club is encouraging him to accept Brazil NT offer more than CBF itself. After the draw vs Atleti, Florentino would have told to Ancelotti to always put the starters in the pitch.

