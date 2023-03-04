 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 04 March 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
What is happening with Karim?

Toni doesn’t like the polo shirt

I like it because the shirt with a polo often look less less casual, more serious, doesn’t look so much a football kit. I loved the 2016/2017 polo shirt. There is also the golden polo shirt of 2012. But Toni is right in one regard, polo often are not comfortable and it’s terrible idea to play football with such shirt.

Ancelotti is targeted by the board

Relevo reported that some people at the club is pushing Carlo out and some players are questioning his choices. What hurts Carlo is that the club is encouraging him to accept Brazil NT offer more than CBF itself. After the draw vs Atleti, Florentino would have told to Ancelotti to always put the starters in the pitch.

Results wise, Real Madrid isn’t bad at all:

