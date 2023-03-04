Real Madrid will be without Modric and Lunin against Betis

Real Madrid are going to face Betis on Sunday’s crucial match at the Benito Villamarin in Sevilla without Luka Modric, who is suspended after seeing his fifth yellow card last weekend. Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be available either with an illness.

Needless to say, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also still out while they recover from their muscle injuries. Both defenders won’t be expected to be back until the first game after the break, which is scheduled right after El Clasico set to take place on March 19th.

Real Madrid will need to bounce back from their discouraging loss against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Betis will be a very tough opponent for Los Blancos even if they will also be without Nabil Fekir, who will miss the remainder of the season with the injury he picked up last weekend.