Starting Lineups: Alhama vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

For matchday 20 of Liga F against Alhama El Pozo, Toril decided for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Due to a high number of absences, the Real Madrid manager was forced to do a lot of changes. The main one being in defense as Kathellen, who broke her arm, and Olga, suspended due to card accumulation, are unavailable. Rocío is also a big name missing so with her and Kathellen out, Toril was only left with two available center backs - Ivana and Claudia Florentino. What wasn’t obvious, Lucía took Kenti’s place for this match, playing for the first time since the beginning of January. Also, with the absence of Feller, Toril put 4 midfielders where Maite or Zornoza might act as a false winger on one side.

The new player - Linda Caicedo, starts off the bench and is expecting her debut for Real Madrid in the second half.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Claudia F., Lucía, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Nahikari, Møller, Linda C., Freja Siri, C. Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Alhama XI: Laura; Carmen, Judith, Lena, Olivia, Daniela, Kuki, Aldrith, Raquel M., Jade, Marina

Subs: Noelia, Erica, Carid, Astrid, Nerea, Lucía M., R. Pinel, Xaxa, Clara

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 04/03/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15pm ET)

Venue: José Kubala

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube