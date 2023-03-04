Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Betis

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday's match against Betis in the return of La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Luis López, Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano, Álvaro.

As expected, backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be available after missing today's training session with an illness. Modric is also out as he saw his fifth yellow card during the Madrid Derby against Atlético de Madrid.

David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also recovering from their muscle injuries and won't be back until after the upcoming FIFA break.

Other than that, this is a standard squad list for Real Madrid and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations considering that the team just faced Barcelona in an intense and physical El Clásico last Thursday.

Madrid will need to take this game very seriously if they want to keep the race for the title alive, given that Betis have been impressive all season long.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Benito Villamarin, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

