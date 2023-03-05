Daily Thread: 05 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s matchday

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid squad to face Real Betis.



❌️ Modrić (suspended), Alaba, Mendy, Lunin pic.twitter.com/02PfmR7ear — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2023

Let’s enjoy this game, because it is the first time since September Real Madrid won’t play in the middle of the week. The good news is that, in the middle of the following week, it is 2nd leg vs Liverpool!

Do the team suffers more against low blocks?

Carlo is asked in the press-conference if the team suffers more against low blocks. The coach confirmed:

We suffer a little against low blocks. I don’t want a forward in the box as a reference or a tall striker, because I want Karim Benzema. Because of his qualities, he helps to improve the quality of our offensive play. That’s the reason we are the team who scored the most goals in La Liga. But it is true that we play better in transition and we suffer a bit more against low block. In this sense, it’s good to have Rodrygo, who can find a play in tight spaces. I don’t want a tall striker in the box, because you have to play centrally and we’d lose the qualities we have in tight spaces with Vinicius, Karim and Rodrygo. But every team suffers against low-blocks.

The law of only monitoring players in the market.

| Real Madrid’s management has a clear vision: spending big on the best up and coming talents and not ‘wasting’ the money on players who do not meet the requirements. @abc_es — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2023

I understand the club doesn’t want to repeat another Jovic or Hazard type of transfer. However, what players meet the requirements besides Mbappe and Bellingham? It’s been reported repeatedly that Carlo requested signings. We need at least a right-back, a left-back and a back-up striker (Let’s face it - with the good performances made by Alvaro, isn’t impossible the club scrap the idea of signing a striker.) The club will have to assess this transfer vision soon, as several of our players are getting older and the form of others are declining, as it happened with Carvajal. Besides, Do Asensio, Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez meet those requirements? World class players are always nice to have, but it is clear we need to good enough players in the squad for depth.

Carlo’s future is not safe.

Per AS and Marca report...

Is the club leaking this to press?

Ancelotti is well aware his future is not safe. Since the loss to Barcelona in the Super Cup, a lot of doubts have appeared from the board. Many members of the management want him to stay, but the most powerful voices will have the final say on the matter. @abc_es pic.twitter.com/bzc4fh5eDv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2023

| Real Madrid’s decision on Ancelotti’s future does not depend on one match, but on many results. Club are NOT pleased with the Clásico loss. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 4, 2023

