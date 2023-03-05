Player Ratings: Alhama 1-5 Real Madrid; Liga F

STARTING XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 6/10: Made an error in the goal Real Madrid conceded but made some decent saves in the match when Alhama threatened.

RB: Lucía Rodríguez - 6/10: Solid game from the young right back. Defended well and got forward when she could. This will be a huge confidence boost for her.

CB: Claudia Florentino - 7/10: She was really outstanding, showing pace and aggression in her defending and proving she can step up when the regulars are missing.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 6/10: An important period for her with the loss of Kathellen who was first-choice, together with Rocío Gálvez. She had a good game but could’ve done better to close down the space to prevent the Alhama goal. Big month for her.

LB: Sofie Svava -7/10: Showed attacking intent on the left flank and was solid at the back good outing for the Dane.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira - 7/10: Controlled the game and shielded the back four with her pressing in midfield and intelligent passing. Needs more game time.

CM: Claudia Zornoza - 8/10: Toril trusts her and it’s easy to see why, helped Teresa control proceedings in midfield and carried out her box-to-box duties with poise and class.

RW: Athenea Del Castillo - 8/10: Busy outing for the winger causing problems for Alhama in the right flank. Scored a well taken goal after an error by the opposition Goalkeeper.

AM: Caroline Weir - 8.5/10: Weir did Weir things basically. Scored a coolly taken goal, created numerous chances, was everywhere providing attacking outlets dropping in midfield to dictate play, she was just class as usual.

LW: Maite Oroz - 9/10: Player of the match. She was magisterial providing a peach of a through ball for Weir’s first then beat three players to score a well taken goal, all whilst playing as an inside winger.

CF: Esther González - 8/10: Got her customary goal plus an assist for Maite’s goal and her performance was filled with Energy and hard work. Good game from her.

SUBSTITUTES

CDM: Freja Olofsson 6/10 (replaced Teresa): Came in to offer more defensive stability and had a hand in the fifth goal.

CF: Nahikari García 5/10 (replaced Esther): Showed good energy and almost got an assist when she created a chance for debutant Caicedo who just shot wide.

LW: Linda Caicedo 5/10 (replaced Maite): A satisfactory debut for the Colombian star who almost scored with her first touch. Needs more time to get embedded with the team.

RW: Caroline Møller N/A (replaced Athenea) Came in with 6 minutes to go and provided an assist for the fifth goal.

AM: Carla Camacho N/A (replaced Weir) Did not have a lot of time to impact the game.