Betis vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Betis just a few days after a very discouraging loss against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Los Blancos will be without Luka Modric, who is suspended following the fifth yellow card he saw last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis predicted XI: Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda,Carvalho, Guido, Rodri, Ayoze, Juanmi, Iglesias.

Camavinga could return to the left-back spot, which would ultimately give Tchouameni the chance to feature in the starting lineup once again. The French midfielder has struggled in recent weeks and Ancelotti will be looking forward to seeing some improvements in that regard.

Rodrygo will be expected to start on the right flank as well, given that Madrid have been needing more offensive production on their last few games. Ancelotti’s men should not take Betis lightly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Benito Villamarin, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.