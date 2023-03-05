Betis vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid should not expect an easy visit to Sevilla when they take on Betis at the Benito Villamarin tonight. Los Blancos need to regain some confidence and momentum after the discouraging loss to Barça in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals and Betis are not the appropriate opponent for them to do so.

Pellegrini’s side are currently fifth in the table and while they will be without key starters Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, they do have the tools and the playing style to be a very dangerous threat to Madrid.

Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations. For one, Modric is suspended and will not be available. Vazquez could also start in Carvajal’s spot and Camavinga could return to the left-back position tonight. Rodrygo is also expected to return to the starting lineup as Madrid try to find some offensive production.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Benito Villamarin, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.