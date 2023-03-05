CONFIRMED lineups: Betis vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Betis in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis starting XI (TBC): Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda,Carvalho, Guido, Rodri, Ayoze, Juanmi, Iglesias.

Barcelona —barely— managed to beat Valencia, so Real Madrid need the victory tonight if they want to stay seven points behind Xavi’s men in the table. This is going to be a very tough away game for Los Blancos, so it will be interesting to see how they respond after Thursday’s loss.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Benito Villamarin, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

