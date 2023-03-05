Ancelotti: “We’re doing one dribble, one pass or one one-two too many”

Following Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw at Real Betis, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the Estadio Benito Villamarín press room and tried to explain the latest setback and the team’s general inability to score since the big win at Anfield.

He explained: “This was an open game and that’s what we wanted, but I don’t think we were so good when the game was more open in the first half. I think we did well in the final 30 minutes. We brought on Ceballos into a 4-3-3. The problem is that we’re lacking efficiency up front. We’re doing one dribble too many, one pass too many, one one-two too many. This is a reason why we haven’t scored in the last three games, apart from one set piece goal. Today, we had three or four clear chances. We know where our problems lie right now. We’re doing well in defence, but we’re not doing well in attack. We need balance. We need to be good at the back and also good up front. It’s a collective problem of individual decisions.”

Ancelotti on whether he is angry

Asked if he is angry with the situation, the coach replied: “I’m upset more than angry. It affects me that this team hasn’t been able to score a goal in open play in three games. We know what the problem is. We need to be more efficient.”

Ancelotti on Asensio’s absence

Marco Asensio didn’t play a minute in either of the past two games and the coach was asked if he could have helped the team be more clinical up front. On the Mallorcan’s absence he said: “It’s hard to explain why he hasn’t played, but we have Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius. I did think about bringing him on, but I also thought we could find solutions without him.”

Ancelotti on the lack of crosses for Álvaro Rodríguez

Álvaro Rodríguez was brought on, but the team didn’t try to use his height by putting crosses into the box. On that, he replied: “It’s true. We’re not always picking the best options right now.”

Ancelotti on the title race

Despite everything, the coach isn’t giving up on the title race, or at least that’s the line he’s stating. He said: “It’s still not over. Nine points is a lot, but we have to fight to the end.”