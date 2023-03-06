Las Blancas Podcast: The girls are back!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid 1-5 win over Alhama in the Liga F.
Talking points:
- Team news returning from international break
- The new defensive partnership and the lack of synergy
- Alhama’s pressing in the opening minutes
- Weir’s excellent run and Zornoza’s great pass on the first goal
- Real Madrid’s sloppy passing and transition based offense
- Maite magic on the second goal
- Misa’s poor ball collection and Alhama’s goal
- Goalkeeping howler and Real Madrid’s third goal
- Alhama’s strong response in the second half
- Alhama’s interesting corner routines
- Claudia Florentino’s performance, skillset and deficiencies
- Esther’s 21st goal of the season and excellent linkup play
- Linda Caicedo’s fun cameo and player profile
- Las Blancas’ fun 15 minutes
- Møller’s involvement in the 5th goal
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
