Las Blancas Podcast: The girls are back!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid 1-5 win over Alhama in the Liga F.

Talking points:

Team news returning from international break

The new defensive partnership and the lack of synergy

Alhama’s pressing in the opening minutes

Weir’s excellent run and Zornoza’s great pass on the first goal

Real Madrid’s sloppy passing and transition based offense

Maite magic on the second goal

Misa’s poor ball collection and Alhama’s goal

Goalkeeping howler and Real Madrid’s third goal

Alhama’s strong response in the second half

Alhama’s interesting corner routines

Claudia Florentino’s performance, skillset and deficiencies

Esther’s 21st goal of the season and excellent linkup play

Linda Caicedo’s fun cameo and player profile

Las Blancas’ fun 15 minutes

Møller’s involvement in the 5th goal

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)