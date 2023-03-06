Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Betis 0 - 0 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Real Madrid’s struggles in attack

Karim Benzema’s form

Diagnosing some of the offensive problems

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance vs Real Betis

Is there a case for Camavinga to be the permanent LB?

Referee decisions

What’s wrong with Aurelien Tchouameni?

Carlo Ancelotti’s hierarchy

Did winning last season mask our problems?

Fede Valverde’s performance

Carlo’s post-game quotes

What could he have done differently?

What is Carlo’s Once de Gala?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)