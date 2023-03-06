Player Ratings: Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid and Real Betis played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarin in Sevilla. Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate the squad and placed Camavinga and Lucas Vazquez as attacking full-backs to try and bolster the attack. Madrid created better chances than on Thursday, but still failed to find the back of net. Now 9 points behind leaders Barcelona, a La Liga comeback is unlikely.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8: Produced a massive save on Borja Iglesias’ 2nd half shot from just outside the six yard box.

Lucas Vazquez—4: Plugged in to provide more width on the right and a more offensive weapon from the full-back position, but looked out of rhythm and lacked match sharpness.

Eder Militao—8: Another monster performance from the center back. The physical duel between Militao and Borja Iglesias was fun to watch. Never afraid to step out or press high up the pitch and rarely put a foot wrong defensively.

Toni Rudiger—7: The German’s form continues to improve, sweeping up counter attacks and improving with his distribution.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Slotted in at left-back and provided a partner to Vinicius down the flank. Showed off some impressive skill, getting out of a tight situation with three Betis players barring down by L-turning out of pressure. Had 1 key pass — a cross to Vinicius in the first half which was one of Madrid’s best opportunities. Unlucky to be substituted out, but Carlo was wary of Cama on a yellow.

Tchouameni—5: Another underwhelming performance from the Frenchman who still seems out of sorts following the World Cup. Failing to make any real impact in matches.

Toni Kroos—6: Finished the match with a game-high 3 key passes including a dinked-pass over the top of the Betis defense that Vinicius latched on to, but hit his volley right at Bravo.

Fede Valverde—8: The best of the midfield — put in a massive shift both with and without the ball. Tested Bravo with a swerving long distance shot, galloped up the field and produced a one-two that ended with the cross to Rodrygo for the best opportunity of the game, and tracked back defensively like a mad-man.

Rodrygo—7: Completed all 6 of his attempted dribbles in tightest confines of the pitch. Popped up in central channels as a #10, overloaded the left half-space with quick combinations between himself, Benzema, and Vinicius, and also took players on down the right wing. Unlucky not to score or assist on the night.

Vinicius Junior—6: As is always the case, the volume and intent behind Vinicius’ sprints and take-ons was never lacking, but once again failed to find the final touch.

Karim Benzema—4: It is hard to pin-point what is wrong with Benzema, but at no point this season has he reached his Ballon d’Or form. Hard to believe his decline could happen merely overnight (from May to September). Injuries have been an issue all season and his poor form is likely down to something physical holding him back. Seems a step slow which makes all the difference at the highest level.

Substitutions:

Dani Carvajal—7: Came on for a sub-par Lucas Vazquez and immediately made a crucial clearance. Was a positive re-enforcement in the attack and contributed with 2 key passes in just 30 minutes.

Nacho—5: Played at left back to replace Camavinga who was carrying a yellow card. Betis had subtitled Luiz Henrique on and Ancelotti wanted a more natural defender and player not carrying a card to nullify that threat.

Dani Ceballos—6.5: Roamed all around the pitch and tried to get involved as much as possible. Completed 2 dribbles and 1 key pass, including his trademark line-breaking pass between the right full back and center back to Vinicius on the run.

Alvaro—N/A: Played the last four minutes of the match and did not get a touch nor a single cross provided his way.