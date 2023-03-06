Pellegrini gives his analysis on the match

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini spoke to the media after his side drew 0 - 0 against Real Madrid on Sunday night at the Benito Villamarin. Pellegrini gave his analysis on the game, and whether or not he thought the result was fair.

Analysis of the match

“It seemed like a very good game to me. Both teams were looking for the opposite goal. We both defended well. A draw was fair. Courtois made the best saves, one on Borja and the other on Sabaly. They made a couple of dangerous shots, it was a good draw, but it doesn’t give us morale because we went out looking for the three points.”

How did Betis close the space of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Karim Benzema?

“We have merit in reducing spaces and pressing. We did important defensive work and we looked for the opposite goal with the ball. Changing everything we do to beat Madrid — It doesn’t suit me. We weren’t going to change our style to play against Real Madrid”.