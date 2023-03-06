Real Madrid players discuss their performance vs Betis

Three Real Madrid players — Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos — were made available to speak to the media after the draw against Real Betis. All three players gave their analysis of the match, and also spoke about the title race.

Rodrygo

“We are sad because we played well and created chances. The goal did not come. We played very well despite having a new lineup. We have to keep working.

“We have no explanation for today. We are in good shape physically and mentally, but there are moments when the ball does not go in. Sometimes you shoot very badly and the ball goes in. These are things that happen in football.

“I am physically fine. I couldn’t play against Atlético due to a small injury, then I played a bit against Barcelona and today I played 90 minutes. I’ve felt good

“The League has not finished. We are alive, but it is difficult. We are going to continue and we still have to play against Barcelona”

Vazquez

“We’re not happy with the draw. The team has done well to get something out of here. We lacked success in the final third. We are not happy with the tie.

“We are in March. It’s complicated, but we’re going to fight until the end because we believe we can turn it around.

“We want the fans to trust us. We are going to fight for the three competitions because they are still open and we will go to the death for everything.

Ceballos

“The team has been more focused in the last few minutes while risking a counterattack and lose the game. We did what we had to do and we fought until the end.

“My chance was quite clear. I caught it quickly, the ball was bouncing and I didn’t position my body well. It was a clear action for the 0-1”.

“There are fewer days to go and now the league is further away. But this team has the DNA of fighting until the last minute. As long as there are points at stake, Madrid will always fight.

“We have two very important games against Espanyol at home and then we have a very important tie against Liverpool that is not closed. Then we end up at the Camp Nou. The future of the team lies in those three games”.