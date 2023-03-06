Daily Thread: 6 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Nothing Really To Say

Our poor form in La Liga continues. I’m not really going to say much more because if I speak I’ll Be In Trouble.

Fractures in the Locker Room?

Looking past the recent pot stirring by relovo (a source that I’m unclear of its true intentions or whether its reputable), it appears that the locker room may be somewhat cracking. Carlo has shown emotions on the sidelines in the past few months. LV had his outburst today. And some of the pitch body language isn’t as enjoyable as last year. Sounds like the board is unhappy too.

❗️Florentino Perez spoke to the players in the changing room after last night’s game. The anger of the president has been building since the loss to Barcelona in the Super Cup. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/2VApeG1Hjb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2023

Interesting Press Comments from Carlo

I’m not posting my opinion on each of these but I find them interesting compared to how Carlo usually handles pressers. Feel free to discuss.

| Ancelotti: "It's unbelievable that we can't score goals with the quality players we have." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 5, 2023

| Ancelotti: "Camavinga's subs? He had a yellow card." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 5, 2023

| Ancelotti: "We should dribble less and focus on shooting." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 5, 2023

Random Twitter Posts

Cause im still sad...

My club hit Liverpool for 5 at Anfield and then scored 1 goal in the next 3 games. Real Madrid why you like this? — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) March 6, 2023

Plenty of interchange between Fede and Rodrygo. The Brazilian has come closest to scoring via link-up with Benz in those tight central channels.



For me, Rodrygo is one of the first names on the team sheet and should be an undisputed starter in this Madrid team. https://t.co/E9Dvnsi27Z — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) March 5, 2023

REAL MADRID SHOT ON TARGET pic.twitter.com/qWZFL9eR3U — TC (@totalcristiano) March 5, 2023

