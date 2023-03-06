 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 6 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Nothing Really To Say

Our poor form in La Liga continues. I’m not really going to say much more because if I speak I’ll Be In Trouble.

Fractures in the Locker Room?

Looking past the recent pot stirring by relovo (a source that I’m unclear of its true intentions or whether its reputable), it appears that the locker room may be somewhat cracking. Carlo has shown emotions on the sidelines in the past few months. LV had his outburst today. And some of the pitch body language isn’t as enjoyable as last year. Sounds like the board is unhappy too.

Interesting Press Comments from Carlo

I’m not posting my opinion on each of these but I find them interesting compared to how Carlo usually handles pressers. Feel free to discuss.

Random Twitter Posts

Cause im still sad...

JOAO FELIX TO REAL MADRID

