Ruibal explains what it’s like marking Vinicius “up close”

After his team drew 0 - 0 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday night, Real Betis winger Aitor Ruibal, who was heavily involved for Betis defensively against Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga, spoke to the media to give his version of last night’s story.

Ruibal, who was quite aggressive in his challenges on Vinicius, says that the Brazilian is not as innocent as he seems.

“It’s normal, he has to assume that they kick him because he tries to dribble a lot,” Ruibal said of the hits Vinicius receives. “I think that in the end he also gets into it a lot with the fans.

“In this game I have seen him up close, he is talking to the fans all the time and it is normal for them to insult you. I go to the fields of other teams and they insult you for 90 minutes. It is normal, in the end people try to destabilize you, sometimes they can it and sometimes they can’t.”

Ruibal also had a very controversial incident towards the end of the first half, where he hits Eduardo Camavinga in a transition attack off the ball and somehow escaped a red card.

“I’m running, Camavinga tries to block me,” Ruibal said of the incident. I don’t see him, I try to dodge him.”