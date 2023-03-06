Modric makes Croatia’s list for the next FIFA break

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been included in Croatia’s squad list for the next FIFA break, which will feature two games against Wales and Turkey in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Modric is 37 years old and Real Madrid fans —and probably even the coaching staff— were hoping to see him getting two weeks of rest later this month, but the midfielder will definitely be an undisputed starter for his country once again just like he was in the past FIFA World Cup.

Apparently, Modric intends to play for Croatia in the Euro 2024, when he will be almost 39 years old. He’s yet to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, but it definitely looks like an agreement will be reached, meaning that he will stay in the club for at least another year with the deal likely announced by the end of this current season.