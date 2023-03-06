 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why stars decline, why Real Madrid should admit defeat, and a discussion about football identities

Kiyan and Diego reflect on Neymar’s injury, La Liga’s past weekend, and the title race as a whole

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Neymar’s injury
  • Why did he break down?
  • When was his peak?
  • Brazilian footballers ageing poorly
  • Certain footballers not taking their careers seriously enough
  • Why Real Madrid should actively stop trying to chase the league
  • Fanbase anger
  • What happened against Real Betis?
  • Barcelona’s performance vs Valencia
  • Another Jules Kounde mistake!
  • Should Kessie have taken the PK?
  • Barca’s defense
  • Xavi Hernandez’s quote about not being happy with the 0-1 win
  • Real Madrid wing-backs
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

