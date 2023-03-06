Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why stars decline, why Real Madrid should admit defeat, and a discussion about football identities

AUDIO:

Neymar’s injury

Why did he break down?

When was his peak?

Brazilian footballers ageing poorly

Certain footballers not taking their careers seriously enough

Why Real Madrid should actively stop trying to chase the league

Fanbase anger

What happened against Real Betis?

Barcelona’s performance vs Valencia

Another Jules Kounde mistake!

Should Kessie have taken the PK?

Barca’s defense

Xavi Hernandez’s quote about not being happy with the 0-1 win

Real Madrid wing-backs

And more.

