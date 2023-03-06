Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why stars decline, why Real Madrid should admit defeat, and a discussion about football identities

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Neymar’s injury
- Why did he break down?
- When was his peak?
- Brazilian footballers ageing poorly
- Certain footballers not taking their careers seriously enough
- Why Real Madrid should actively stop trying to chase the league
- Fanbase anger
- What happened against Real Betis?
- Barcelona’s performance vs Valencia
- Another Jules Kounde mistake!
- Should Kessie have taken the PK?
- Barca’s defense
- Xavi Hernandez’s quote about not being happy with the 0-1 win
- Real Madrid wing-backs
- And more.
