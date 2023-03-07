Daily Thread: 7 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Today Has Been a Slow News Day
Just more of the usual RM drama - CarloOut, HazardOut, Asensio Maybe to Barca, Jude is a Fan of Liverpool, Ivatar has disappeared (please find my heir)
Carlo Ancelotti is worried & lost. He’s seeing grumpy faces in the dressing room. @antonmeana, @javiherraez pic.twitter.com/XvtoaHhbHL— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2023
Florentino went down to the locker room after the Betis game to speak to Ancelotti. He wants Asensio and Ceballos to be played more often while Kroos and Modrić play less. The president believes Ancelotti is the reason the team is struggling.— Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) March 6, 2023
— @Sergivalentin_ pic.twitter.com/UYXPeCYLVq
| Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barcelona. The club will think about it, they like his versatility. @gerardromero #rmalive pic.twitter.com/btwcnzEnFL— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 7, 2023
