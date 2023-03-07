Daily Thread: 7 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Today Has Been a Slow News Day

Just more of the usual RM drama - CarloOut, HazardOut, Asensio Maybe to Barca, Jude is a Fan of Liverpool, Ivatar has disappeared (please find my heir)

Carlo Ancelotti is worried & lost. He’s seeing grumpy faces in the dressing room. @antonmeana, @javiherraez pic.twitter.com/XvtoaHhbHL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2023

Florentino went down to the locker room after the Betis game to speak to Ancelotti. He wants Asensio and Ceballos to be played more often while Kroos and Modrić play less. The president believes Ancelotti is the reason the team is struggling.



— @Sergivalentin_ pic.twitter.com/UYXPeCYLVq — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) March 6, 2023

| Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barcelona. The club will think about it, they like his versatility. @gerardromero #rmalive pic.twitter.com/btwcnzEnFL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 7, 2023

Thought Teasers

Poll If you can only renew one of the following veterans, who do you renew? Nacho

Kroos

Modric vote view results 0% Nacho (0 votes)

0% Kroos (0 votes)

0% Modric (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who Should Be the Madrid Manager Next Season? Carlo Ancelotti

Raúl Gonzalez

Xabi Alonso

Mauricio Pochettino

Other vote view results 0% Carlo Ancelotti (0 votes)

0% Raúl Gonzalez (0 votes)

0% Xabi Alonso (0 votes)

0% Mauricio Pochettino (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now