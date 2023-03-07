Jese: “Knowing Florentino Perez maybe Real Madrid will refuse to sign Mbappe in the future”

Former Real Madrid player Jese Rodriguez is now playing for Sampdoria. The attacker talked to Cadena SER and was asked about whether or not he thinks Real Madrid will still try to sign Kylian Mbappe in the future.

“I don’t know. Knowing Florentino Perez, maybe Real Madrid will refuse to sign him, he surely didn’t like what happened. I don’t know. If I were to look at Mbappe as a president or as a club owner, it would depend on the players I had and also the market. If I just look at the talent, I would try to sign him, no question,” he said.

Jese was also asked about Madrid’s chances of competing for La Liga title.

“You can never think Real Madrid are dead, but it’s very tough, not going to lie. Barcelona look strong,” he added.

Jese, who was once thought to be one of the most promising players out of Real Madrid’s academy, is enjoying a good second chance in his footballing career after recovering from the terrible ACL injury which derailed his potential.