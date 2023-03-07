Guti makes a plea to sign a striker *and* Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid legend Guti, who formerly coached Juvenil A and is now regularly seen on DAZN and El Chiringuito, was on TV last night to discuss how Real Madrid can strengthen their squad.

First, Guti took the time to respond to Napoli player and Real Madrid fan Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently revealed in an interview that “When I was a child, Guti’s shirts were not sold in Georgia, but I bought a white shirt and wrote the ‘ 14’ with a pen.”

“He’s a crack,” Guti said of Kvaratskhelia on El Chiringuito. “I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send him a shirt of mine”

Guti also stated that he thinks Real Madrid need a reinforcement at the striker position to compete with Karim Benzema.

“Madrid needs a striker,” Guti explained. “If Kane arrives, it would make Benzema feel bad. He just won the Ballon d’Or, and then Real Madrid sign another 30-year-old... Kane has a year and a half left on his contract.. But It would be a good signing for Real Madrid”