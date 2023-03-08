 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Is it time to start resting our stars in La Liga?

Kiyan and Lucas discuss Ancelotti’s rotations for the rest of the season

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Is it better for Real Madrid to stop playing their best players in La Liga?
  • Making the case to bench Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Carvajal against Espanyol (and more)
  • Which Castilla players should be given a look?
  • Will Barcelona actually get punished for the Negreira case?
  • Whose to blame for Real Madrid’s struggles?
  • Antonio Rudiger — underrated?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid