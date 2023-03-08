Managing Madrid Podcast: Is it time to start resting our stars in La Liga?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Is it better for Real Madrid to stop playing their best players in La Liga?

Making the case to bench Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Carvajal against Espanyol (and more)

Which Castilla players should be given a look?

Will Barcelona actually get punished for the Negreira case?

Whose to blame for Real Madrid’s struggles?

Antonio Rudiger — underrated?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)