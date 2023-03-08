Daily Thread: 8 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Feliz Cumpleaños Al Patron

Happy 76th to our Florentino Pérez. pic.twitter.com/zSlneggjCh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez after the Champions League final 2017 ❤️



How’s this the first time I’m seeing this video man pic.twitter.com/EQe2FRvuDP — ⚡️. (@MadridNations) March 6, 2023

Zero Chance This is Real

There is no shot that this rumor is true or should be entertained. However, it’s a slow day in the Real Madrid rumor mill. I wouldn’t be against this appointment, but we’d need to give him time.

Real Madrid are seriously considering Mikel Arteta to be Ancelotti’s replacement. @tgm46 pic.twitter.com/ZUPsQVSzGO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023

The Return is Near

Although some may disagree, we’ve missed Ferland Mendy’s defensive presence in our big games or at least we’ve missed his actual presence which allows Camavinga to play as CM.

‼️ Ferland Mendy’s return is nearing. But he is unlikely to be available vs Espanyol. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023

And the Rumors Never End

PSG’s all-time top scorer faces Bayern today.