Filed under:

Daily Thread: 8 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Espanyol v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Feliz Cumpleaños Al Patron

Zero Chance This is Real

There is no shot that this rumor is true or should be entertained. However, it’s a slow day in the Real Madrid rumor mill. I wouldn’t be against this appointment, but we’d need to give him time.

The Return is Near

Although some may disagree, we’ve missed Ferland Mendy’s defensive presence in our big games or at least we’ve missed his actual presence which allows Camavinga to play as CM.

And the Rumors Never End

PSG’s all-time top scorer faces Bayern today.

