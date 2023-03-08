Daily Thread: 8 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Feliz Cumpleaños Al Patron
Happy 76th to our Florentino Pérez. pic.twitter.com/zSlneggjCh— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez after the Champions League final 2017 ❤️— ⚡️. (@MadridNations) March 6, 2023
How’s this the first time I’m seeing this video man pic.twitter.com/EQe2FRvuDP
Zero Chance This is Real
There is no shot that this rumor is true or should be entertained. However, it’s a slow day in the Real Madrid rumor mill. I wouldn’t be against this appointment, but we’d need to give him time.
Real Madrid are seriously considering Mikel Arteta to be Ancelotti’s replacement. @tgm46 pic.twitter.com/ZUPsQVSzGO— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023
The Return is Near
Although some may disagree, we’ve missed Ferland Mendy’s defensive presence in our big games or at least we’ve missed his actual presence which allows Camavinga to play as CM.
‼️ Ferland Mendy’s return is nearing. But he is unlikely to be available vs Espanyol. @marca— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2023
And the Rumors Never End
PSG’s all-time top scorer faces Bayern today.
️| @polomarca: “Real Madrid will obviously have to be involved if Mbappé is available at some point because he's one of the best, if not this summer then 2024, because they need a big attacker.” pic.twitter.com/NumozLaGt6— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 7, 2023
