Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid until his contract expires in 2024 -report

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard intends to stay in the Spanish capital until his current contract expires in 2024, according to a report from The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana. Hazard himself said months ago that “he would accept the club’s decision” if Madrid were to tell him to leave the club next summer, but he has now changed his mind and will not give up his current contract, which makes him Madrid’s highest-paid player.

The situation is far from ideal for Real Madrid, who would like to get Hazard’s contract off the books. The Belgian attacker has barely played this season and is not even considered a rotation player at this point, so having the club committing that kind of salary for no return can be seen as a complete waste of money and resources.

Make no mistake, however. This is the same situation Real Madrid faced with players like Gareth Bale or Mariano in the past. These football players have every right to let their contracts expire, so fans should blame the club for giving them these contracts instead.