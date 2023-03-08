Kick-off time modified for Copa del Rey return leg between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have modified the kick-off time for the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals and the game will now begin at 21:00 local time, an hour earlier than initially scheduled.

The game between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, April 5th. Los Blancos need to overcome a 1-0 deficit after the discouraging loss in the first leg.

That game will be the last El Clasico of the 2022-2023 season, as Madrid and Barcelona will meet in a decisive La Liga match on March 19th. Xavi’s men appear to have the upper hand in both competitions, so it will be interesting to see if Madrid have what it takes to turn things around in La Liga and the Copa del Rey knowing that both titles could be decided by the outcome of the two upcoming Clasicos between the two teams.