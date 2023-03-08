Preview, Squad List, Team News: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Preview

Real Madrid face Villarreal in the quarter finals of Copa de la Reina as the last match played in this phase of the competition.

Two semifinalists are already known - Alhama and Atlético de Madrid. There are still 2 games to play as Osasuna and Athletic Club play hours before Real Madrid faces Villarreal. Las Blancas will play their second encounter with this opponent this season on the away ground and it’s always a factor to watch out for.

“We’re in a good moment in the league. That momentum is so important in this part of the season, we have some big games coming up - must-win games,” Caroline Weir speaks for Real Madrid TV. She ten proceeds to talk about Rea Madrid’s previous encounter with Villarreal that was in the league. “I remember it being a difficult game at the time, they’re obviously a very competitive team, intense, and going away from home is always difficult. This is something I definitely learned being in this league - every away game is always tough. Massive games coming up. Obviously, the cup is important for us, and we want to go far in that competition and go compete to win.”

The match kicks off this Thursday at 21:00 CET (3pm ET) on Ciudad Deportiva José Manuel Llaneza.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Kathellen (broken arm), Rocío (unknown)

The midfield is now complete after Sandie Toletti reintegrated into the squad after the blow she suffered this international break on her ankle. Feller is back as well after an unknown problem stopped her from being available for the previous game. Olga is back from her suspension she received due to card accumulation. However, there’s still a big problem with the center back position as there are only 2 CBs available for the time being. Rocío is still out, but the reason is unknown, while Kathellen will be out for another 5 weeks or so.