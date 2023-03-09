Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Back to back defeats

In this quick fire episode of Castilla Corner, Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Real Madrid Castilla’s 2-1 defeat to Rayo Majadahonda

Noel Lopez

How Castilla are Missing Alvaro Rodriguez

What would we do if Real Madrid lost 7-0?

and a ton more!

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)