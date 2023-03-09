Managing Madrid Podcast: Back up striker, winger, and right back options

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions LIVE on:

Real Madrid’s right back situation

Lucas Vazquez — what is his future role?

Best and worst Real Madrid sides to have won the Champions League

Will Real Madrid sign a striker or right back?

Should Carlo Ancelotti decrease Vinicius’s playing time?

Would Harry Kane be a good signing?

Should we be worried about Aurelien Tchouameni?

How good would Nacho be if he hadn’t played for Real Madrid

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)