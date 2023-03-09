Daily Thread: 9 March 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Let the War Begin

Of course with PSG’s loss the Mbappe rumors are about to heat up. The first battle has begun by usual pot stirrer Pedrerol. PERSONALLY, I wouldn’t believe this and honestly i debated posting this due to the fact that a fair share of the recent Vinicius spats were started by ChiringuitoTV (hosted by Pederol). So there’s a clear agenda here. Only posting really to get my two cents in before someone else in the DT does without context.

.@jpedrerol: "If Mbappé arrives, Real Madrid have to sell Vinicius." pic.twitter.com/VIH44twS7S — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) March 9, 2023

️ Jamie Carragher: “The sooner Mbappé is at Real Madrid, the better. He has got to leave.” pic.twitter.com/cV8OyUysw6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2023

Another CL Departure and Another Rumor

According to German reporters, Jude Bellingham’s father was checking out Madrid cuisine last week.

Jude Bellingham is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid. The player’s father has met with Real Madrid last week. @BILD_bvb pic.twitter.com/1yhqO5JLIF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2023

▶️ Jude Bellingham’s father was secretly in Madrid last week to discuss a transfer with Real Madrid, more from @BILD_bvb’s report. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2023

Some Love for Arbeloa

What’s happening at Juvenil A shouldn’t be ignored. These kids are dominating their competition.

Arbeloa’s Juvenil A are in 33 games this season.



The team averages 3.4 goals scored and 0.4 goals conceded per game. pic.twitter.com/H1pKdRXI3d — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2023

ZZZZ

FIRST - and now time for sleep.