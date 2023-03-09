 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 9 March 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Arsenal Legends v Real Madrid Legends Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Let the War Begin

Of course with PSG’s loss the Mbappe rumors are about to heat up. The first battle has begun by usual pot stirrer Pedrerol. PERSONALLY, I wouldn’t believe this and honestly i debated posting this due to the fact that a fair share of the recent Vinicius spats were started by ChiringuitoTV (hosted by Pederol). So there’s a clear agenda here. Only posting really to get my two cents in before someone else in the DT does without context.

Another CL Departure and Another Rumor

According to German reporters, Jude Bellingham’s father was checking out Madrid cuisine last week.

Some Love for Arbeloa

What’s happening at Juvenil A shouldn’t be ignored. These kids are dominating their competition.

