Real Madrid offered Asensio a lower salary, he wants a better deal to sign extension -report

Real Madrid have sent Marco Asensio an offer to extend his contract with the club but one with a decrease in his salary, according to a report published on MARCA. Madrid offered him a deal close to €4 million/year but the player expected to earn around €6 million/year after the extension, per that same report.

That clearly means that the two sides are not closing in on said extension, with Asensio set to become a free agent next summer. Real Madrid have leverage in this negotiation process, so don’t expect the club to improve their offer drastically. If that’s the case, Asensio will either have to leave the club and sign an offer from another team or just lower his demands.

Brahim Diaz would likely become Asensio’s replacement in the squad should the attacker leave Madrid in the summer. Diaz has been solid during his two-year loan deal in Milan.