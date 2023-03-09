Benzema missed Real Madrid’s training with ankle discomfort

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema didn’t train with the squad on Wednesday and was also out of the team’s session today with ankle discomfort, meaning that he should be considered questionable —if not doubtful— for Saturday’s early match against Espanyol.

Benzema will almost certainly miss this match as Real Madrid will have two crucial matches next week. First, they will host Liverpool in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. The following Sunday, Los Blancos will travel to Barcelona in what will be a crucial El Clasico in the race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title.

The French striker has been in poor form so far this season and Madrid will be hoping to see him bouncing back. However, he will need to be healthy and fresh for that to happen, so Ancelotti will be forced to manage him in games like the one against Espanyol.