Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Copa de la Reina Online

Preview

Real Madrid face Villarreal in the quarter finals of Copa de la Reina as the last match played in this phase of the competition.

Two semifinalists are already known - Alhama and Atlético de Madrid. There are still 2 games to play as Osasuna and Athletic Club play hours before Real Madrid faces Villarreal. The third quarter finals match starts at 18:30 CET on the same channel Villarreal-Real Madrid will show.

“I remember it being a difficult game at the time, they’re obviously a very competitive team, intense, and going away from home is always difficult. Massive games coming up. Obviously, the cup is important for us, and we want to go far in that competition and go compete to win,” Caroline Weir recalls Madrid’s last match against Villarreal ahead of the quarter finals match of the Queen’s Cup.

The midfield is now complete with Toletti back in the squad, as well as Feller. Olga is back from her suspension she received due to card accumulation. However, there’s still a big problem with the center back position as there are only 2 CBs available for the time being. Rocío is still out, the reason is unknown, but it is rumored she’s out for 2 months, while Kathellen will be out for another 5 weeks or so because of a broken arm.

How to Watch

Date: 09/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Manuel Llaneza

Available streaming: Teledeporte (VPN needed outside of Spain)