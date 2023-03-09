Managing Madrid Podcast: How would WE fix this squad?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What would we do if we were in charge of Real Madrid? Coach, transfers, loans, departures, renewals, promotions, etc.

Gun to the head: Alphonso Davies or Jude Bellingham?

Our expectations — are they unfairly high of this team?

One thing we could learn from Pep Guardiola in the way he keeps his players fresh

‘Superstar or bust’ strategy

Eduardo Camavinga’s Cobra Tackle

Damian Lillard

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)