Starting Lineups: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina

Olga and Kenti are back.

By kanifroh
Real Madrid V Atletico De Madrid - La Liga F Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid face Villarreal in the quarter finals of Copa de la Reina and this is how Alberto Toril lined up his squad.

Meline Gérard is on bench for this game, as she’s usually the goalkeeper who plays the cup matches. Misa is on goal, Kenti is back to the starting line-up after getting benched the last game, Svava starts on left back and Ivana and Claudia F. are the only two available center backs. Teresa acts as the deepest midfielder accompanied by Weir and Zornoza in the midfield. The attack is led by Esther in center who has Olga and Athenea on her sides.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Esther, Weir, Claudia F., Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Toletti, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Lucía, Linda C., Feller, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Villarreal XI: Eleda de Toro, C. Cubedo, I. Miguélez, Cienfu, Belén, Estefa, M. Llompart, Nerea, F. Lara, Rueda, Lara Mata

Subs: C. Carbonell, Giménez, Sheila, Kanteh, Tere, Soldevilla, Pilar García, Ver Rico, Lucía R., María, Albeta

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 09/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (3pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Manuel Llaneza

Available streaming: Teledeporte (VPN needed outside of Spain)

