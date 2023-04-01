Daily Thread: 01 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Militão: the leader

❗️ With Alaba returning, he will compete with Rüdiger for a starting spot. Militão is considered the leader of the defense, he's untouchable. @marca

To sell Mendy or Not?

There are rumors saying Real Madrid wants to sell Ferland Mendy and the reason would be concerns regarding his poor physical reliability.

Last summer, Real Madrid put Ferland Mendy on sale but there was no interesting offer to get him out. Real Madrid will try to sell him again his summer with more interest than ever.



— @relevo

What’s your opinion on this?

Rodrygo about Ancelotti’s simple tactics

The following are Rodrygo comments about Ancelotti and his simple tactics. He made during the international break:

He knows how to deal with the squad and the locker room, which is important. Sometimes, the coach doesn’t need to be the best coach tactically or give the best lectures, but team runs for him. He is very good in the locker room and this makes a difference. He is that coach that makes the simple, do not invent a lot. He does what needs to be done. Sometimes [in football] there are a lot of tactics, a lot of “this” and “that”, but sometimes it is not what the team needs.

Kiyan was asked by a MM Patreon if the freedom Ancelotti gives to players will really help them become better players in the years to come. Kiyan response was: