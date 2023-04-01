Daily Thread: 01 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Militão: the leader
❗️ With Alaba returning, he will compete with Rüdiger for a starting spot. Militão is considered the leader of the defense, he’s untouchable. @marca pic.twitter.com/iHl3nnuuNP— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 31, 2023
To sell Mendy or Not?
There are rumors saying Real Madrid wants to sell Ferland Mendy and the reason would be concerns regarding his poor physical reliability.
Last summer, Real Madrid put Ferland Mendy on sale but there was no interesting offer to get him out. Real Madrid will try to sell him again his summer with more interest than ever.— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) March 31, 2023
What’s your opinion on this?
Rodrygo about Ancelotti’s simple tactics
The following are Rodrygo comments about Ancelotti and his simple tactics. He made during the international break:
He knows how to deal with the squad and the locker room, which is important. Sometimes, the coach doesn’t need to be the best coach tactically or give the best lectures, but team runs for him. He is very good in the locker room and this makes a difference.
He is that coach that makes the simple, do not invent a lot. He does what needs to be done. Sometimes [in football] there are a lot of tactics, a lot of “this” and “that”, but sometimes it is not what the team needs.
Kiyan was asked by a MM Patreon if the freedom Ancelotti gives to players will really help them become better players in the years to come. Kiyan response was:
Pep Guardiola says “we have a plan to the advance the ball to the final third. Once the ball is back, I’m hands off, because these players are good enough to figure it out what to creatively. Del Bosque said “what are you going to tell Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo and Raul? They will figure it out.” But when the plan is Vinicius by himself, you can’t trust him with that. It would make sense if was Vinicius, Figo, Raul and Ronaldo, but if it is Vinicius vs 4 defenders, it’s not going to work. You also see weird things in the pitch, like we cross the ball to an empty box. Or the team is crossing all game, but when Alvaro, who is very good in the air, is subbed in, the team stops crossing. There has to be directions in these situations.
