Ancelotti expected to make rotations against Valladolid

Real Madrid will host Valladolid in La Liga’s return to action this weekend, but coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely make some heavy rotations as the team prepares to take on Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals next Wednesday.

Madrid’s chances of winning the 2022-2023 La Liga title are all but over now that Los Blancos are 12 points behind Barcelona in the table, so Ancelotti and the rest of the team should be focusing in the other two competitions. Players like Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Ceballos or Rodrygo will likely get a chance to feature in the starting lineup against Valladolid, while Modric, Valverde and Carvajal will likely sit on the bench.

Valladolid should be a manageable team for Madrid even if Carlo Ancelotti deploys his second unit, Furthermore, the match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, so Los Blancos should be expected to take care of business and then try to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou next Wednesday.