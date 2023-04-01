Alvaro scores game-winner in Castilla’s crucial win over SS Reyes

For the second consecutive game, Real Madrid Castilla have picked up a big win. That’s now back-to-back victories for Raul Gonzalez’s side, which was desperately needed as it was preceded by a four-game slump.

As Castilla took the field today against SS Reyes, they did so without Vinicius Tobias who was suspended for the match. The good news was that they welcomed back Rafael Obrador from injury. The left-back made it to the bench for this game.

Castilla got off to a terrific start, as Alvaro Rodriguez — the Uruguayan striker who has been with the first team often in the second half of the season — opened the scoring within 10 minutes:

10’ GOAAAAAAAAL ÁLVARO RODRÍGUEZ!!!!!! 6 goals with Castilla this season.



Assist from Álvaro Martín - 7 assists this season.



Castilla 1-0 Sanse!!! pic.twitter.com/ixTnxXZ3v3 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 1, 2023

And that’s all Castilla needed to ensure victory, though it wasn’t as comfortable as they liked, partly because they didn’t put the game as early as they should’ve — as they were the better team in the first half and weren’t able to create some really good chances they created.

With the win, Castilla are now just one point behind first-place Alcorcon, who have a game in hand and play their match tomorrow.