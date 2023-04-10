Fran Garcia scores stunner against Atletico Madrid

Fran García is a name that has been making headlines in Spain lately. The 23-year-old left-back, who plays for Rayo Vallecano but will return to Real Madrid in the summer, has been impressing with his performances in La Liga this season. He has been one of the key players for Rayo, who are currently ninth in the table and challenging for a European spot.

García’s most notable recent display came on Sunday, when he scored a stunning goal against Atlético Madrid in Vallecas. He received the ball and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that flew into the bottom corner, leaving Jan Oblak helpless. It was his first goal of the season.

What a goal by Fran García!



The highly-touted Rayo Vallecano player with a great strike from distance #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/JKhu7nwC94 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 9, 2023

García’s goal was not enough to prevent Rayo from losing 2-1 to the league leaders, but it was a clear demonstration of his talent and potential. He has been praised for his technical ability, his attacking mindset, his defensive solidity and his versatility. He can play as a left-back, a left midfielder or a left winger, depending on the tactical needs of his team.

García’s rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed by his parent club Real Madrid, who are planning to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

García joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2009, when he was 10 years old. He progressed through the youth ranks and made his debut for the first team in 2018, in a Copa del Rey match against UD Melilla. However, he only made one appearance for the senior side and spent most of his time playing for Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team.

In 2020, García was loaned out to Rayo Vallecano, where he quickly established himself as a regular starter and helped them achieve promotion to La Liga. He joined Rayo permanently in 2021, signing a four-year contract with the club. However, Real Madrid retained the option to re-sign him if they wanted to.

García has also represented Spain at various youth levels, from under-16 to under-21. He made his debut for the under-21 team in 2020, in a friendly match against Kazakhstan. He has been tipped as a future star for the national team and a possible successor to Jordi Alba or José Luis Gayà at left-back.

The question is: Should Fran García be first choice on his return to Real Madrid? The answer is not easy, as Real Madrid still have Ferland Mendy for that position.

García would have to compete with Mendy for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up, but he has shown that he has the quality and the confidence to do so. He has also expressed his desire to return to Real Madrid and prove himself at the highest level.

In this context, one might say that Fran García deserves a chance to play for Real Madrid next season. He has been one of the best left-backs in La Liga this season and he has shown that he can score goals and create chances for his teammates. He is also young and hungry for success, which fits well with Real Madrid’s philosophy.