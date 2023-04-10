Daily Thread: 10 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

T H E J O S E J U N I N H O E D I T I O N S

Welcome all to the Jose Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue....prepare for a special week.

First Things First - CONTEXT

Context (noun) con-text / kän-tekst:

Definition: the interrelated conditions in which something exists or occurs.

Example: Thomas Tuchel did lead PSG to the CL finals in the 19/20 season; however, PSG faced Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Atalanta in 1-leg knockout rounds prior to losing to Bayern. The CL occurred in August 2020, after Ligue 1 was cancelled in April 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The prior year during a “normal” CL season, Tuchel’s PSG lost to Manchester Utd in the Round of 16. In following years with new coaches and regular formatted CL, PSG lost to Manchester City in the semifinal, the Round 16 to future champion Real Madrid and this year to Bayern.

A Kid and A Trophy

Calma with Endrick - he’s still a young lad. However, congrats on the win and recent good batch of form.

❗️ Real Madrid are very happy with Endrick’s signing. They are convinced he’s a top talent. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/6nrvnB7zIc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2023

Xabi Xabi Xabi

Pure Class - maybe a future RM coach?

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are currently 9 games unbeaten! pic.twitter.com/yT6pW5szXY — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) April 8, 2023

Quick Thoughts on Fede

What was said by Baena was horrific; however, Fede’s response shouldn’t be condoned. Hopefully, this is all settled in a fair manner (whatever that may mean).

Quote for the Day:

“If You Want You Can Make Silence Very Noisy” - Jose Mourinho