WATCH: Endrick scores again as Palmeiras conquer Paulista Championship

Future Real Madrid player Endrick Felipe scored Palmeiras’ third goal against Agua Santa last night, helping his team overcoming the 2-1 loss on the first leg and conquering the Paulista Championship.

While Endrick was in a big scoring drought after his signing for Real Madrid was announced, the young attacker found the back of the net twice during the two legs of the Paulista Championship, possibly retaking control of the starting spot he had lost.

Endrick is still 16 years old and fans around the world should not expect him to score for Palmeiras on a consistent basis, as he’s still learning his craft and developing his game during his first few matches in the elite of Brazilian football.

However, there are positive signs about how his skill set will translate when he joins Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. His athleticism and his ability to take players off the dribble will be very helpful.