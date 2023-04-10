Referee named for UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea

UEFA have appointed French referee François Letexier as the man in charge of Wednesday’s clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League’s Quarterfinals, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Per Realmadrid.com

François Letexier has been appointed to officiate Real Madrid and Chelsea as they lock horns in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 9:00pm CEST). The Frenchman will oversee a game involving our team in the competition for the first time.

Letexier was the referee in charge of Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb last November. He’s just 33 years old and might lack the experience to referee such a crucial game, but it’s clear that UEFA have high hopes about his quality and potential, that being the reasons why he’s been chosen for this game.