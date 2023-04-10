Ancelotti: I want to stay at Real Madrid until 2024

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, has denied the rumours that link him to the Brazil national team and has expressed his desire to respect his contract with the Spanish club until 2024. In an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport on Radiouno Rai, Ancelotti also spoke about the possibility of meeting AC Milan in the Champions League Final.

No Brazil, only Real Madrid

Ancelotti dismissed the speculation that he could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season to become the new manager of Brazil, who had a disappointing World Cup in Qatar. “There is a nice saying that fits this case: talk is cheap. And it is so, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I would like to respect it,” he said.

The Italian coach, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014 and 2022, is aiming to repeat the feat this year. He praised his players for their performance in the group stage and said he expects a tough and unpredictable challenge against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. “Every game is a difficult, hard and unpredictable obstacle, the Champions League is like that. All eight teams left have the desire to reach the final in Istanbul. The players will feel the pressure, they will be very motivated, so there is no need to make motivational speeches,” he said.

Milan-Napoli: a balanced and uncertain match

Ancelotti also commented on the other quarter-final that involves two Italian teams: Milan and Napoli. He said he expects a very balanced and uncertain match between two clubs that he knows well and that he has coached in the past. “Would it be nice to meet Milan in Istanbul? For Real yes, I think also for Milan, but everyone wants to get there,” he said.

The use of VAR

Ancelotti also made it clear that he is not happy with how VAR is being used.

“I have to tell the truth,” Ancelotti explained. “I’m not very happy with how VAR is applied. Right now it has taken over the arbitration’s decision and is used too much. It was born to remedy clear and obvious errors, but now its intervention is requested too much.”

Davide Ancelotti’s future

Finally, Carlo also discussed his son’s quest at becoming a head coach elsewhere.

“Davide is finishing the UEFA Pro coaching course in Wales, it will finish in May and then he will be able to coach any team,” Ancelotti said. “It will not be Basel, because he feels good here and wants to continue here.”