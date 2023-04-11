Daily Thread: 11 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

And They Laughed — Samu Chukwueze

Hmm....on April 9th prior to Samu’s game winning goal, I, Jose Juninho first of his name, disciple of La Iglesia de Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos, and Caliphate of Camavinga’s Crusade, dared to ask “Should Real sign Chuku?” And everyone laughed...well then

Florentino Pérez is considering a €50M offer for Samu Chukwueze this summer. @RadioMARCA pic.twitter.com/wesprObYy9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2023

How Are We Feeling About These New Kits?

My first reaction of the leaks were “yuck,” but now I’m in the “this may be ok” phase of delusions.

Real Madrid Home Kit 23-24 pic.twitter.com/XtuD3STrqZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2023

*sighs*

Carlo Ancelotti has doubts about the starting XI against Chelsea. He does not know if he will use the line-up he used in El Clásico or Valverde in attack. @marca pic.twitter.com/D0zfRu6g0E — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2023

Fede in attack....?

Quote for the Day:

“It’s like having a blanket that is too small for the bed. You pull the blanket up to keep your chest warm and your feet stick out. I cannot buy a bigger blanket because the supermarket is closed. But the blanket is made of cashmere.” - Jose Mourinho

This is pretty much how i feel about many of our team deficiencies (e.g., Hazard / Mariano / 3 RBs).