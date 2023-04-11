Baena publishes statement about Valverde punch

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has published a statement about his incident with Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde.

“Last Saturday I was assaulted by a professional colleague. After the event, some statements allegedly made by his entourage came to light, in which it was said that I had wished for the harm of a family member. As could not be otherwise, no evidence has been published to prove the facts that I am accused of.

A misfortune was used to justify the aggression and there are lies that hurt more than the blows. The damage that is being done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults and even private messages wishing death.

Yesterday I reported the case to the police. Let justice do its job. My only objective now is to focus on my profession and help my club to achieve its objectives.”

Source: Baena’s Social Media

This is Baena’s version of the story and he’s denying the reports suggesting that he made an offensive comment about Valverde’s family. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s midfielder has remained silent.