Marco Asensio set to sign contract renewal until 2027 or 2028—Report

Marco Asensio will renew his contract with Real Madrid, extending his stay by another four to five years, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been in negotiations with the club over the last few years and it appeared that neither party would budge in their contract expectations. Marco Asensio’s current deal, signed back in 2017, expires this summer with Arsenal, Milan, and Manchester United all interested in making an offer. Despite the interest from other clubs, Asensio has often made his intention to stay at Real Madrid clear.

“We will come to an agreement,” a source close to both club and player told The Athletic. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly played a big role in persuading the club to keep the Spanish playmaker, telling the club several times that he wants the player to stay.

Asensio has been an important contributor off the bench with eight goals and six assists this season. Despite not always being actively involved in build-up play, Asensio has a knack for popping up with a big goal using his powerful left foot. There may be a domino effect to Asensio’s renewal, with Brahim likely being sold and Sergio Arribas likely being loaned out or sold with a buy-back clause.

With a new renewal set to be signed, Marco Asensio could see himself as the future captain of Real Madrid. By 2025, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Nacho may all have left the club. Dani Carvajal may or may not be at the club at during that time. Meaning Marco Asensio would be the longest serving first team player and elected as the captain. By then, the player will be hoping to have a bigger role in the team.