Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Chelsea

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Ferland Mendy is still injured and will miss the game. He’s the only Real Madrid player not available for this one, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have depth at his disposal. Chelsea have been struggling a lot so far this season but they have the ingredients to make it tough.

Real Madrid will have to take advantage of their home field, as the return leg will be played at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos will need to make sure that they lead on aggregate in order to avoid a scare in London.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

